SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re planning on doing some holiday shopping, the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana wants you to remember those less fortunate.

The Angel Tree gives individuals the opportunity to give to a child in need – these children/families are interviewed to determine their eligibility.

The trees have tags with the names of local children and the gifts they want. Individuals have the chance to ‘choose your angel(s)’ in-person or online.

Each card displayed Angel’s name, their gender, age, and their needs, wish, favorite item, and special concerns.

Angel trees are on display at Mall Saint Vincent in Shreveport and at their headquarters on East Stoner Avenue.

The gifts must be dropped off at the Salvation Army by December 1st so families can get them in time for Christmas.

Families can pick up their gifts from December 19th to 20th.