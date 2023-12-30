SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of concerned citizens announced their plan to address the media and the public about the growing issues of violent crime in the City of Shreveport.

The group, comprised of local residents, business owners, and community leaders, will gather at Government Plaza on the last day of 2023.

In a news release, the group said it is “deeply troubled by the recent statistics which indicate a murder rate that is higher in 2023 than in the previous year.”

Out of an abundance of concern about the safety and well-being of Shreveport residents, the group says they are seeking accountability and answers from those in positions of authority.

The group is urging other concerned citizens to join them on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 505 Travis Street to discuss the impact of rising crime, present the community concerns, and propose a call to action for the public and private sectors to come together in response to the crisis.