SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City council bans together to help people recover from the June 16 storm.

On Monday the council unanimously voted in favor of using revenue from the Riverfront Development Special Revenue Fund to allocate $100,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The money will help the food bank recover the supply that was lost in the widespread power outages, and be able to host a food distribution site for the public to pick up boxes of canned goods and more.

The resolution was sponsored by councilwomen Tabatha Taylor and Ursula Bowman.

“Oh, it is so needed simply because we lost food and we need food to survive so it is very important that we meet that need for our constituents. Some of our constituents receive snap benefits and others do not,” Taylor said.

The city will announce the upcoming date of the community food giveaway for those affected by the storm.