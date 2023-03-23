SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and REV Entertainment will update the master plan for redeveloping the area of Fairgrounds Field at a media event Tuesday morning.

According to REV Entertainment, the company’s president Sean Decker, Ursula Bowman, Shreveport City Councilmember District G, and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will be on hand for the event, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Plans for a proposed world-class development concept will be presented during Thursday’s update. The plans include a ballpark for an independent baseball team that would anchor an entertainment complex that could host various events.

Stream the meeting on ktalnews.com.