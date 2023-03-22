SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s water and sewer bond rating was downgraded, according to Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

City officials said Moody’s Investors Services informed the administration that the city’s bond rating for water and sewer had to be downgraded a point and point-and-a-half from a rating of A3 to BAA1 and BAA2. However, the city’s overall bond rating of BAA1 was retained.

Mayor Arceneaux said the downgrade is because the city does not have enough revenue margins to satisfy the higher bond rating. Moody’s reflected “concerns that the current level of utility revenues are insufficient to keep up with the needs of our water and sewer infrastructure.”

Arceneaux said the city has not defaulted and is still on schedule to pay the bonds. But options will be examined to make up the difference.

“What it means is that we have to be very careful with our revenues and expenses in the Water and Sewer Enterprise fund to make sure we are being prudent both to our own ratepayers and our taxpayers, but also to the people who have loaned us the money. So it’s not something we are panicky over, but it is something we have a level of concern about,” Arceneaux said.

He said a study is in progress to evaluate possible utility rate increases, which he will work with the city council later this year to address. He said the city’s overall aging infrastructure is a root cause.