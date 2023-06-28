SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City council debated the location of one bus stop outside a downtown business. Some council members backed the business while others backed SporTran. Ultimately city money will be spent to change it.

SporTran said the issue started with a complaint filed by a bar owner on Texas Street to move the bus stop from outside their business. SporTran argued the location was approved by state and federal government standards after a series of public input meetings where no business owners spoke out against the location at the time.

However Councilman Alan Jackson who filed the ordinance to allocate funding to move the bus stop said this was a situation that was, “dropped by the previous council,” and the owners did not want the bus stop there and funding was supposed to be allocated then, but was never approved.

Councilman Grayson Boucher said he was on the previous council and to his knowledge this did not come before the council.

SporTran said they do not think the bus stop should be moved since the bar is open in the evening after the bus stops running.

“We would like for everyone to think that transit has an added value and if there is public transit available in your area then that will bring additional foot traffic which will bring additional revenue to your business. If we start this or continue this … We will be going down a very slippery slope and opening up Pandora’s Box to have everybody just arbitrarily say well I don’t want this stop here. That will end up hurting transit and hurting businesses and hurting our community as a whole,” Jimmy Thomas, SporTran Chief of Staff said.

The 200 block of Texas Street is in Councilman Gary Brooks’s district.

He along with Councilman Jim Taliaferro, and Boucher voted no, saying it would cost the city money after the original process cost the city nothing because it was through grant money and it could set a precedent for anyone to file a complaint to move bus stops and cost the city.

The vote did pass by a four-vote by councilmembers Tabatha Taylor, Dr. Alan Jackson, James Green, and Ursula Bowman who said they are following up on a request from the business that failed to be approved previously and this is not the first time the city has moved bus stops.

The bus stop will be moved 15 feet away from the business costing the city $4,600 to do so.