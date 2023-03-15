SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City council voted against halting school zone speed camera citations.

This comes after council members received many complaints from the community about the cameras inaccurately recording times after they were ticketed.

Councilman Jim Taliaferro put a resolution that would have placed a moratorium on citations for now. He was the only council member to vote for the measure. Four council members voted against the resolution citing school safety concerns, and two did not vote.

Council members Grayson Boucher and Tabatha Taylor stepped out of the room and did not cast their votes.

Blue Line Solutions told the council they operate in over a dozen other cities, but Shreveport is the only city with which the company has had these issues.

Their representative said it was due to the prior administration, and the council agreed. Blue Line Solutions stands by its data.

“Despite the challenges Blue Line has faced in the early stages of this program, we’ve still managed to generate an 87% reduction in speeders in school zones. So none of this is easy. But all of this is right. It’s Blue Line Solutions’ goal to do things right all the time,” said Mark Frazier, Blue Line Solutions field operations.

Blue Line Solutions said they would continue working with the city to install flashing lights and open a satellite office in Shreveport with a customer service representative.