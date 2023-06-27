SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council met after last week’s storm brought unprecedented damage and longtime power outages.

The council is calling on help from the president. The council also brought together key community partners to address the need and what is being done to help citizens.

The storm that swept Shreveport left behind a mess of work for residents, city workers, and elected officials. Mayor Tom Arceneaux said 175 tons of vegetative waste has been removed so far, along with 246 downed trees, plus 110 problems with traffic signals was fixed.

The lengthy power outages also caused many residents to lose their food.

“We’ve got so many calls that we’ve got our whole team answering calls right now,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Food Bank of NWLA.

As the food bank addresses the great need for food, the city council is looking to allocate $100,000 to help replenish their supply.

“People had just went to use the monies they had for SNAP benefits to fill their freezer or refrigerator and they lost all that food. We understand there is a gap until Disaster SNAP is turned on,” Marak said.

The council is asking the Louisiana Congressional Delegation to request a Presidential Disaster Declaration to access additional funding.

The Community Development Department needs the declaration to directly help homeowners after storms. Community Development is planning to help homeowners with storm damage to their roofs.

“There are roofs with holes in them. Singles falling off. Different deteriorated surfaces as it relates to the roof,” said Bonnie Moore, Department of Community Development.

Moore said any Shreveport citizen can apply for the roof assistance program which should open next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As thousands lost power, some residents also lost their meters which postponed their power restoration. SWEPCO is replacing residents’ meters if those were lost during the storm.

Community Development will also help with additional assistance for meter replacement. Contact SWEPCO about your meter and Community Development about the roof assistance program.