SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When the outgoing Shreveport City Council met Saturday morning ahead of the new council’s installation, they introduced a purchasing cap that former Mayor Adrian Perkins vetoed in 2019.

The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public bidding laws. After Perkins’ veto, the measure was not introduced again until December 31, when City Ordinance 219 gained unanimous support from the council.

Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux now has to decide whether to follow the ordinance or override it with a veto. According to the Shreveport City Charter, Arceneaux has seven days to veto Ordinance 219 or let it stand as is.

This first crucial decision as mayor could lay the groundwork for either a great working relationship or a contentious one.

The Shreveport City Council will meet to select the council chairperson at 11:30 Friday. Arceneaux is expected to address the ordinance.