SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council proposed an amendment to the city’s open container law during Thursday’s meeting.

Under current law, openly consuming alcohol-based beverages in public or “open containers” is generally prohibited. The ordinance proposed in the December 21 meeting would amend that – allowing public drinking in the Red River District with exceptions.

Drinking in a parking lot or on the banks of the waterway would not be allowed. Beverages may not be in a glass container. The beverage may not exceed 16 fluid ounces and must be provided by a licensed retail premises.