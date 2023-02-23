SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council Clerk announced her resignation from the post-Thursday morning.

In the biting resignation letter sent to the council Thursday morning, Kendra Joseph said she and the Shreveport City Council’s interests did not align. Joseph also said she was underutilized and disrespected among other complaints.

Dear Council,

I accepted this role hoping to be involved in the legislative process of the city, helping address citizens concerns, drafting meaningful legislation, and/or developing innovative ways of moving the office forward. Though my time here has been short, it is clear that our interests do not align.

My skills and abilities have been severely underutilized; instead, I have been undermined, disrespected, and used as a target as you fight amongst yourselves. I am not confident that in continuing my service I would be supported in this role by you. Accordingly, I am resigning as Clerk of Council, effective immediately. I trust that you will find someone who can accomplish the goals that you have as a Council.

Kendra Joseph