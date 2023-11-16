SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving is just one week away, and if you’re in need of some help filling your holiday table with food for your family, one local church is lending out a helping hand.

“It means so much to give. Churches can gather on Sundays in four walls but when you give back, people know you care,” says Dr. Rick Layton Pastor and Founder of Refreshing Point Ministries.

Refreshing Point Ministries will be giving away 200 free turkeys and 200 brown bags full of groceries on Monday, November 20th. The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

“The community has done so much for us, and our ministry and has been a blessing to us and we want to be a blessing to the city,” explains Dr. Layton.

Refreshing Point Ministries is located at 9279 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.