SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are asking the public to help find a missing child.

Police say Karter Maxie was last seen in the 6000 block of West 70 Street. Maxie is five feet seven inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes. He has short locs and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, navy blue shorts, and a green hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.