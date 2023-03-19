SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday marked the first inaugural 318 Day festival celebrating everything Shreveport.

The festival was held at Caddo Common Park and featured several local artists, food, and vendors. Six local bands played live music for visitors while they enjoyed the food trucks and over 20 vendors. The artist row highlighted nine local visual artists.

318 Day will now be an annual event celebrating the culture and arts of the City of Shreveport.

Shreveport 318 Day festival (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

“Too often we hear about the negative in our area or how we’ve ranked low on this list, but we never hear and celebrate what makes our city great and that’s the people. Shreveport has some of the most talented people in the world, and we must invest and celebrate that talent,” said festival organizer, Billy Anderson.

Shreveport native, Cyrstalyn Nelson says you should always celebrate your city. “We can talk about every place negatively, but why not celebrate it? Why not celebrate the beautiful things you have? The things that do belong to you. The things that make you proud.”

The festival was free to the public.