SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, built in the 1920s, has hosted many great musical talents.

Great artists like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams are just a few who started their careers in the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux proclaimed the day, September 17, 2023, to be Hank Williams Sr.’s 100th birthday celebration. The country artist would have turned one hundred years old on September 17.

Fans gathered in front of the auditorium to sing along to the country artists’ popular hits. Winston Hall is a local entertainer who also leads tours at the auditorium to promote music history.

“His legacy is so influential, you can’t measure it. Every artist has been influenced by Hank and his vast hit songs and songs that people just dearly love. So it’s something will continue to do. We’ll always do it,” said Hall, “Happy birthday, Hank! That’s why we’re here.”

The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium hosts events, performances, and tours annually.