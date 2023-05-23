SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The issue of changing the current law that bans smoking inside Shreveport casinos is front and center of a debate inside city hall again.

“The ordinance that you all will be voting on tomorrow gives our downtown casinos what they say they need to both survive and thrive,” said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director.

“Why does it matter what they do in Bossier? We’re talking about human lives,” Jon Glover, a concerned citizen said.

The city council will vote on Tuesday on whether to allow smoking inside casinos again. This has been a controversial topic for several years now with health experts pitted against the gaming industry. But state data show a different aspect.

The previous Shreveport city council banned smoking inside bars and gaming facilities in 2020. There was an effort to revise the law in 2021, but it did not pass.

Now new legislation would allow smoking only on one floor. It was introduced by Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and co-sponsored by Councilman Gary Brooks. Some councilmembers said the revised ordinance is needed to compete with Bossier casinos which do not ban smoking.

“Bossier’s revenue is up 7%. Our revenue is down 21%,” said Councilman James Green, Shreveport District F.

But some residents said there’s soo much concern over profit than people’s health.

“We’re talking about putting people at risk. If you felt in spite of what Bossier did to still put it in place what happened aside from revenue that is prompting this move at this time?” Glover said.

The Downtown Development Authority supports the revised smoking ordinance.

“This is a common-sense and pragmatic compromise,” Swaine said.

Swaine told the council the DDA is worried the new development of Foundation Gaming moving into the old Diamond Jacks casino could lead to more patron loss and ultimately Shreveport losing both its casinos, causing a rippling effect on the economy.

“That would mean the loss of jobs, the loss of tourism, the loss of tax dollars,” Swaine said.

State data shows a majority of casinos have experienced a decline in attendance and revenue since the pandemic. The LSUS Economic Outlook of 2023 cited the Louisiana Gaming revenue reports of each casino in Shreveport and Bossier, and with the exception of Margaritaville, other casinos have rebounded since the pandemic but ultimately struggled to regain pre-pandemic revenue numbers.

Health advocates in Shreveport gathered at Government Plaza to voice final opposition to Tuesday’s city council vote that could make Shreveport the first U.S. city to roll back a smoking ban.

Smoke-free Shreveport was joined by former councilwoman LeVette Fuller and other concerned citizens who spoke out against the city council’s amendment to rewrite the smoke-free ordinance.

Tobacco-free Louisiana said in 2021 Shreveport became the 30th municipality in Louisiana to pass and implement the smoke-free ordinance. Smoke-free Shreveport feels the city council is taking a step back, and they wanted to be a voice for those who are afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation from their employers.

The council is set to vote on the revised ordinance tomorrow. A protest is planned outside before the meeting.