SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A business that illegally set up shop in an iconic place in the Martin Luther King community is now voted out by city leaders.

This comes after residents band together to oppose its operation which they say is hazardous to their health and environment. Their concerns prompted questions about how the business got there in the first place.

The former Lo-Mart grocery store was a longtime, well-known establishment off Hilry Huckaby III Avenue that brought affordable food to an area that is considered a food desert. It closed several years ago. Residents hoped to see a similar type of business move in. Instead, they were surprised to see a trucking company spring up with an owner they say is rude to residents.

“I thought we were getting ready to put a grocery store down there. So I’m all excited about it. He asked me why are you taking pictures of my building? I’m like, I thought it was a grocery store coming. He kept saying, what are you taking pictures for? I said, are you bringing something to my community? He said, why are doing this? I’m like, I thought you were bringing a grocery store. I’m excited about it. I want something for people in my community. I really didn’t realize he was harassing me at that time until I drove down the street, and I thought this man was really saying something harsh to me and I was afraid,” said one woman.

More than a dozen residents went to the city council on Tuesday to voice their concerns. Some told the council that the business is dirty, messing up roads, and leaking chemicals next to a senior center and their homes.

“There are residents directly behind them. There’s an issue of fuel dripping out of the vehicles and going into the drainage system. We even had a community meeting there where he took no interest in trying to listen to us or address any issues that he had,” said another man.

The business owner came to the council seeking a zoning change that allows for an industrial site admitting he moved in without a permit.

“I made some mistakes as far as not getting permits when I should have. But I’ve met with the planning for a zoning for a C3,” he said.

He brought his attorney to appeal to the council.

“The building has been run down for eight years now. No one has been there. At this point, no one is probably going to move in there. We understand it may not be aesthetically pleasing but what doesn’t work for the city is a building that’s run down and constantly being broken into. My client is just trying to do an honorable business. He’s trying to work within the community,” the attorney said.

Residents were not convinced.

“It’s still an eyesore. I can appreciate bringing business to our city. We need it. We can move it to his attorney’s neighborhood since it doesn’t seem to be a problem. But we don’t want it in MLK,” Jean Humphrey said.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission told the council the area is zoned for mix-use development so the MPC previously denied the zoning change request.

“Everything was inappropriate about what this gentleman was trying to do,” said Alan Clarke, director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor moved to uphold the MPC’s decision and asked the Department of Environment Quality to investigate the claims of chemical seepage. Councilman Grayson Boucher seconded the motion and all councilmembers voted in favor.

“How can someone set up and get to the point where it is junky and messy as that without the proper zoning? How does it get to that point? Where he can set up shop like that without the right zoning. Is there an enforcement we can do better to keep this from getting this way?” asked Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D.

The MPC said zoning violations take months to complete so it is working with the city attorney to make the process faster. MLK residents said they want new business, just the right kind.

“We are against this kind of development. We want sound, good production development for our area,” said Irma Rogers, Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation.

Councilmembers said they welcome new business and hope this one moves to another location that is properly zoned. The MPC said city engineers will be sent to inspect the site. Then the Department of Environmental Quality will be contacted for an investigation.