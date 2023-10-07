SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Friendship House received a generous donation thanks to a member of the local business community accepting the challenge to support its ongoing outreach programs.

Community Renewal opened its most recent Friendship House on Legardy Street in the MLK neighborhood in early September. A project was made possible by CPKC Railway.

CPKC issued a challenge to other businesses to match their gift of nearly $138,000.

That challenge was accepted by Eagle Distributing of Shreveport which a made $50,000 donation to the organization.

“We know that it starts at the, at the young kids level and as they grow up and become people in our community we got to help support everything we got going on here.

Friendship Houses are built in neighborhoods considered ‘high risk’ and intend to help connect residents with necessary resources to improve their lives and community.