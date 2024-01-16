SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the midst of Arctic below-freezing temperatures, over nineteen units were dispatched to a fire emergency in the Highland neighborhood.

At 8:22 p.m., a fire broke out in a building located between Jordan Street and Egan Street, as reported on Caddo 911.

The building is located in a charming neighborhood near local businesses such as Jacquelyn’s Cafe, Monjunis, and Well + Fed Louisiana on Louisiana Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.