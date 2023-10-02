SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we’re spotlighting an upcoming event.

This week, a special gala is set to take place at Jade Events, dedicated to raising awareness and support for the fight against breast cancer.

Eight-year breast cancer survivor Carlette Stills reminds women to be conscious of the severity of breast cancer.

“The main thing is self-breast exams number one because you yourself know your own body. Make sure that not only your breasts but also under your arms, and also just make sure you’re doing your annual mammogram, which is totally important. If you don’t know how to do those, just think about your birthday, set it up on your birthday so you know every year to get that test,” shared Stills.

The event aims to encourage those battling the disease while honoring survivors. The night will include a delicious dinner and musical entertainment by a local saxophonist.

Please note that this Gala is by invitation only, but if you’d like to attend or become a sponsor, you can contact Barbara Holmes at (318) 393-0520.

Let’s unite to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer this October.