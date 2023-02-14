SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER (KTAL/KMSS) — If you have waited till the last minute and now you’re scrambling for some Valentine’s Day plans, don’t worry we got you covered with some things happening in northwest Louisiana!

Here is a list of a few events happening tonight

Artipsy Valentine’s Day Wine & Desert Tasting 21+ only – $50 tickets – Tonight at 6:00 p.m. The ticket includes a wine flight with 4 different wines and desserts to pair with it . Located in the Red River District in Downtown Shreveport.

The Noble Savage Valentine’s day Menu Musical Performance by ‘The Help’ an acoustic trio. Special Valentine’s Day Menu . Taking guests by reservation only.



Valentine’s Night at Ed’s Emporium Glass Studio – Nine of Hearts From 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You will make a personalized glass heart that can be used as a paperweight or turned into refrigerator magnets or gifted to someone you love. Ticket purchase needed – $65 per person , or if you bring someone you can save $10 . You can check out Edemporium.com for more details.



Love Letter: A Valentine’s Dinner for Two ZULZUL, is a coastal cuisine restaurant serving a four-course Valentine’s dinner for two. This is a little bit of an early dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. (Reservation is required) . The meal includes appetizers, a dinner entre plate, and desserts paired with two wines . The cost for the exclusive meal is $140 per person . Make your reservations at (318) 606-2661.

Southern Hills Steppers Line Dance Class – Free Event For Intermediate/Advanced dancers. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1002 Bert Kouns Shreveport . FREE Please bring water and wear tennis shoes.

Robinson Film Center Celebrating Valentine’s Day with dinner and a movie at RFC. Date night movie – Dirty Dancing . Starts at 6:00 p.m. Ticket purchase needed $39 per person. The ticket includes dinner, a glass of champagne, and a movie. For those who are members of RFC can purchase tickets for $35 .

Blue Goose – Valentines Special Prohibition Dinner & Cocktails Begins at 7:00 p.m. Find tickets from Ghost Ramon on Facebook. Location provided upon purchase . Manu by chefs John Strand, Dylan Teekell, & Jon Ortiz . Open bar by chase Boytime of Fatty Arbuckle’s featuring prohibition cocktails, wine & Champagne.

