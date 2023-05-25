SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (CTB) will showcase its new branding and extensive plan to increase travel and tourism in the area.

For over a year, the Shreveport-Bossier CTB team has worked to re-create new branding that will be showcased through graphics, videos, and other visual elements to highlight their key objectives moving forward.

The Shreveport-Bossier CTB will also implement new goals and initiatives over the next 10 years to enhance its tourism sector.

The hope is to increase tourism dollars in Shreveport-Bossier, attract more development and business investments, and draw outside talent into the community.

The new branding was motivated by the opportunity to provide new jobs, increase the local tax base, support special events, and so much more to enhance the local resident’s quality of life while exciting new visitors.

Watch the announcement LIVE on Thursday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m.