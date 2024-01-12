SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to the impending arctic blast from Winter Storm Gerri, the City of Shreveport, SPAR, and Bossier City are taking proactive measures to assist residents during the anticipated sub-freezing temperatures.

Citizens are encouraged to let their water run at a small, steady stream and to wrap and insulate their pipes to protect them from the frigid cold.

Bossier City Officials encourage citizens to protect people, pipes, pets, and plants.

In response to these weather warnings, the City of Shreveport and SPAR opened ‘warming shelters’ offering a refuge for residents seeking relief from extreme temperatures.

Warming Shelters in Shreveport:

Bilberry Park Community Center and Airport Park Community Center as designated ‘Warming Shelters’ on Monday, January 15th, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 16th, all SPAR Recreation Centers will be turned into warming shelters for anyone needing a safe and warm environment.

The City of Shreveport is urging residents to remain vigilant and seek shelter at designated warming centers if necessary during these upcoming weather events.

Warming Shelters in Bossier:

Bossier City will set up at the Stonewall Baptist Church at 807 Eatman, and Bossier City Fire and Utilities will stand ready to help turn off the water if needed.

The local officials encourage all citizens to stay safe and warm as the temperature drops below freezing and remain there for several days.