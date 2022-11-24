Thursday’s meal was a community effort, whether you served or delivered.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission opened its doors to homeless men, women, and children for Thanksgiving lunch.

The Mission fed a total of 1,300 people – 1,000 of these meals were to-go plates. This was to ensure community members in Shreveport were not left out of the festivities.

“The vast majority of them are going to be very grateful because you’re passing that love around, you’re not saying ‘I love you,’ you’re showing ‘I love you,” Paul Mccullough said.

Pastor Larry Otwell, the Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, says this is something they partake in every year. The organization helps the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted.

“That’s what we’re about is helping the less fortunate people who normally don’t have. We want to put a smile on their faces,” Otwell said.

Thursday’s meal was a community effort, whether you served or delivered.

“It’s small, but it’s big in some areas, where today right now people are knocking on their doors and handing them two, three, four five, depending on how many people in the house a Thanksgiving meal.”

Community renewal helps the Mission find families who need these meals the most.

The meals were assembled by volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church.