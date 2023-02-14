SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport will be the focal point of the Society of American Travel Writers conference when it begins on Wednesday.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will welcome the SATW Central States Chapter members from February 15-18 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Shreveport.

“Louisiana is excited to welcome travel writers from across the United States, and we look forward to immersing them in our unique culture, exquisite food, and the celebratory spirit of our state,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said. “Not only does this offer us the opportunity to showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul year-round but also our not-to-be-missed carnival season.”

Conference attendees will visit local attractions, restaurants, shopping districts, and more, and will end with a Mardi Gras bash at the Kreew of Gemini parade on February 18.

In addition to hearing from local experts, attendees will hear from national media professionals such as Colleen Kelly, executive producer of the Emmy-nominated National PBS Television Series, “Family Travel with Colleen Kelly;” Joe Spector, CEO & publisher of The Local Palate, and Maayan Gordon, content creator, Digital influencer and founder of Maayan Gordon Media.

“We are thrilled to be able to have our conference in Shreveport-Bossier this year,” Chez Chesak, SATW Central States Chair said. “The region is rich in history and culture, and it offers a plethora of story ideas for our members—even more so during Mardi Gras!”

Visitors will open the conference at the Shreveport Aquarium, featuring culinary treats from Shreveport native Jessica Comegys.

Other events include an East Bank Experience two-city tour exploring all things “Weird and Wonderful.” The Robinson Film Center will host a “Sportsman’s Paradise” lunch.

“We have been a part of SATW for years,” said Stacy Brown, executive director of SBCTB. “Attendees will love our communities’ heritage, amazing food and fascinating culture, and we can’t wait to showcase it.”

For more information about Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org. For a complete list of events, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.