SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities.

We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays.

We visited these neighborhoods, but there are many more around town that go all out for Halloween.

Legacy

Kingston Plantation

Cypress Bend

University Terrace

St. Charles Place

Lakeside

Provenance

Broadmoor

Best Halloween decorations in Shreveport-Bossier (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

We saved the best for last. Shreveport’s Queen and King of Halloween, Bitsy Smith, and her husband, John, are local celebrities due to their elaborate holiday decorations. Their home, on the corner of Pierremont and Fern, is the spookiest house in the area.

This is the 20th year the Smiths are going all out for Halloween. Bitsy says they had 1,800 trick-or-treaters last year. She says they have enough candy for 2,000 people and hope to get at least that many this year.

The house is so busy on Halloween night that they have helpers to direct people through the haunt and a police officer to keep everyone safe.