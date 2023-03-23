SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As part of Navy Week, Sailors from across the fleet are spending time in Shreveport-Bossier to educate the community on the different commands and opportunities within the U.S. Navy.

Louisiana native, Eric Corkern, AG-2 Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center joined the KTAL NBC 6 and KMSS FOX 33 morning show to share more information on why meteorology and oceanology are important to the U.S. Navy.

“So what we do, we, operate unmanned underwater vehicles, we look for, it’s mostly defensive mine warfare measures that we do. So there is no active mining. We just look for mines that were placed from different countries,” shared Corkern about what Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare means.

Corkern says they had the opportunity to showcase one of their vehicle models to the students who got the chance to ask questions and learn more about what Sailors do.

“I’ve really enjoyed the elementary schools because they really enjoy what we do,” said Corkern.

Students at Elm Grove Elementary School in support of a Shreveport-Bossier City Navy Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Airman Austin Jean/Released)

Sailors at the Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center (NOMWC) are headquartered out of Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

Shreveport-Bossier is one of only 15 cities in the nation hosting this intensive Navy-focused activity this year. Navy Week continues until March 26th. For more information, visit Navy Outreach.