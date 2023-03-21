SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week to Shreveport/Bossier City Mar. 20-26, with Sailors from across the fleet taking part in the service’s signature outreach program. Shreveport-Bossier is one of only 15 cities in the nation hosting this intensive Navy-focused activity this year.

Shreveport/Bossier City Navy Week gives the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors, and the Navy’s importance to national security and prosperity. The Navy Week concludes with an air show performance by the Blue Angels at the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

Participating Navy organizations include:

Namesake Sailors from USS Louisiana (SSBN 743)

USS Constitution

Musical concerts by Navy Band Southeast

Demonstrations by the Ceremonial Guard

Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Office of Small Business Programs

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (Blue Angels)

Rear Admiral (RDML) Dion D. English, Vice Director, J4, Joint Staff is a native of Monroeville, Alabama, and Slidell, Louisiana. a graduate of Louisiana State University and Southern University joined the KTAL NBC 6 and KMSS FOX 33 morning show to kick off Navy Week and provide a preview of events taking place locally.

Source: U.S. Navy

The Rear Admiral shared a little background on Navy Week, discussing how since 2005 the Navy has tried to take the opportunity to go out into the community to bring awareness to what they do.

“It gives an opportunity to not only show what the Navy’s capabilities are but give back in the form of community service and other events,” said English.

English touched on some events taking place this week including speaking with the Caddo Parish Commissioners and visiting Bossier Parish Community College to preview some of the veteran’s activities.

“And I’ll also get an opportunity to just talk to some of the local people in the community and find out what they care about,” shared the Rear Admiral.

He shared that the Navy will be heading to a few local food banks to assist with stocking and providing food to some of the underserved in the community, and the Navy band will be making several appearances throughout the week.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel B. Kotico/Released)

Rear Admiral (RDML) Dion D. English, shared that during Navy Week it’s important to share what the U.S. Navy’s mission is with the community.

“So the Navy has the opportunity to maintain free and open trade and sees it really is the basics of our global commerce. We provide that safety and security that the Navy and the world need to operate to have the global economy and be healthy and to sustain life as we know it,” shared English.

During Navy Week, Rear Admiral English shared that they bring in a few commands like the USS Louisiana, which happens to have the first woman chief of boat ever in Master Chief Angela Koogler.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

“So if you get to see her, congratulate her, shake her hand because that’s a piece of history that we’re bringing right here to Shreveport,” said English.

For a full list of events and to show your support, visit their website