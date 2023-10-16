SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce has started its third annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week.

Their goal is to provide marketing opportunities for black-owned restaurants.

“We’re just a melting pot of community all coming together around good food and great economics,” said Interim executive director of MS kick Monique Armond

The event was held at the Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen or ‘MS Kick.’

This program provides affordable workspace, opportunities for expansion, and even technical financial assistance to culinary businesses

Armond says MS Kick was excited to show the variety of menus they offer to the community.

Dionne Burton owns and operates a Cajun cuisine food truck. This is her second time participating in the event. She said October is typically a slow month for food truck owners.

“With this being my second year; my takeaway is always the connections and the ability to network with more and more people and the ability to get my product in front of more and more customers. It’s enjoyable, and I love it,” said Bayou 2 Geaux owner Dionne Burton.

The MS Kick program is determined to cultivate small restaurants in their communities and help them reach their business goals.

“The businesses that come in. Come at different parts of their business career. They may be brand new. They may be veterans” said Armond. ” But this guy he said hey MS kick gives me the opportunity to try different channels and different levels of my career to see which one works better for me and my business.”

The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce will host multiple events throughout the week to support local black restaurants.