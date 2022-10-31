SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week.

“When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that we come out and support y’all,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins in a video post on the SBAACC Facebook page. “We have to send the message to Black business owners that we are going to support them and that they are going to continue to thrive.”

Here’s a day-by-day recommendation of where to dine during Black Restaurant Week, courtesy of the SBAACC:

October 31, 2022

Bijou Eatery & Drinks

Costumes are required at this spooky dinner party where the best dressed wins the use of a VIP section! Bijou Eatery and Drinks at 2714 W 70th in Street Shreveport will allow customers of age in their doors from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M.

Entry is free, but you must purchase your dinner.

November 1

Trap Karaoke

Love Taco Tuesdays and Karaoke? This event is made for you. The hosts have partnered with Dr. Katrina Grant, PharmD, to bring you “Trap Karaoke” and the event will be hosted by Demondray “Rozay Dray” Robinson.

Tickets include entry to karaoke, the taco bar and one shot of tequila.

Dress is casual chic and the event is taking place from 6:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. at 1529 Texas Avenue in Shreveport.

November 2

KRUE at Haze

KRUE will be at HAZE, 204 Texas Street in Shreveport, delivering up quality food, vibes & atmosphere to club guests from 6:30 P.M. until midnight. Good food, good vibes and good drinks will be the theme as you dine on an Adope dinner series with salad, an appetizer, an entrée & 3 sides.

If you aren’t in the mood for an Adope dinner at HAZE, enjoy the evening on Milam Street with Chef Chris. His stuffed Pistolettes, Ceasar Salad, Spinach & Stuffed Blackend Salmon, dessert (and more!) will be on the menu at 1210 Milam Street from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

November 3

Cotton Candy Crush

In the mood to satisfy your sweet tooth? Visit Cotton Candy Crush at 808 East 70th Street to see American classics garnished with cotton candy and your taste buds will absolutely dance.

November 4

Lynx Restobar’s Sneaker Soirée

The dress code is upscale fashionable and the time is 8 until midnight. Just meet us at Lynx Restobar, 3940 Greenwood Road, where our full menu will be available. Don’t forget to wear your flyest sneakers!

November 5

MS KICK’s Foodie Fest

MS KICK (Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen) is hosting a potluck-style cooking demo as a part of Black Restaurant Week.

Kids ages 10-14 will team up with local chefs to learn cooking techniques, food safety skills, teamwork, leadership skills and prepare a Thanksgiving menu item. This event will feature local Chefs Andrew of Krismon Kook, Joslin of Vegans on the Run, & Mosa of Sassi Catering.

Admission is $25 and the event will take place at 1210 Milam Street in Shreveport between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.