SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation‘s prestigious Angel Award program honors a Shreveport attorney for demonstrating exceptional dedication and service to the state’s children in need.

The 2023 Angel Award recognizes 10 exceptional individuals who represent a diverse range of ‘extraordinary good’ and active community engagement in helping children who face significant challenges.

Shreveport attorney, Lisa Conly Cronin, and the CEO of Common Ground, a nonprofit organization that provides healthy meals, clothes, tutoring, mentorship, and child care in support of families in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove Community.

Cronin says she is thrilled to be chosen as an Angel for her work at Common Ground.

“I am always a bit uncomfortable being singled out for my work as Common Ground is truly a team effort with an incredible group of volunteers and staff,” says Cronin.

She says she has been volunteering at the nonprofit for over 16 years, calling the volunteers like family.

Common Ground provides a safe space for people to participate in various programs, with the mission of enriching the lives of Shreveport’s youths through faith.

“There is always something going on at Common Ground. Our programming for youth is switching gears from our summer camps to help with homework, reading, and mentoring. We educate, enrich, and empower our youth so they can see a brighter future for themselves.”

Now in its 29th year, the “Blue Angel” honorees embody Louisiana’s dedication to supporting children in health-related and education-related causes.

Each honoree will receive a $25, 000 grant made to the nonprofit of their choice.

“Folks sometimes have a negative impression of Cedar Grove, but let me tell you there are so many great folks in the Cedar Grove area. I have been volunteering there for over 16 years and they are like family. Their smiles and hugs bring me back week after week, year after year,” says CEO of Common Ground, Cronin.

Cronin says they’ll be adding some additional programming for Common Ground’s youth and older adults, “more computer and smartphone classes, as well as some exercise classes.”