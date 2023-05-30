SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For more than thirty years, Bike Shreveport and Social Bike Rides gives the community a safe outlet to ride.

They emphasize having a leader to follow and knowing the road rules pertaining to bicycles.

The annual Memorial Day bike rides bring different cycling groups together of all ages.

“I think most importantly, events like this, that kind of where we do ride [on] safe roads where you are going to expect to find cyclists. It’s also letting drivers know that there are cyclists that are going to be on these routes,” said Garrett Johnson, Co-Founder of Bike Shreveport.

Bike Shreveport is a movement empowering cyclists while practicing road safety.

Locals cyclists gather at Rhino Cafe (Uptown) after their 46-mile ride around Shreveport.

Some laws pertaining to bicycles in Louisiana are (1) Safe passing laws, the driver of a motor vehicle when overtaking a cyclist in the same direction to exercise care and keep a safe distance; (2) the operator and any passengers must wear a protective helmet, and (3) it is against the law to ride a bike on the sidewalk.

Bike Fest is sponsored by Rhino Coffee (Uptown). They also host a 12-mile family ride.

Greg Powell, owner of SB Rides and leader of the family ride says, “Bicycles are supposed to be ridden in the street and it may sound like something you’re not supposed to do. But by law, actually, that’s what you’re supposed to do. So now, we have to actually push the envelope in terms of making sure people know. Yes, you’re supposed to ride in the street that way. Motorists know that.”

The owner of SB Rides says, “They don’t ride for distance or exercise but more or less ride to have fun.”

They echo, there is something for everyone in the Shreveport-Bossier community.

Their next group rides will be during the Juneteenth weekend.

