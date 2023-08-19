SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Twelve years ago, Brandie Scioneaux was unrecognizable, fresh out of jail but when she walked into a barber shop – it changed her life forever.

“I used to be a crackhead, a liar, a junkie, a thief, and I love to show what God has done in my life and show others that it’s possible, you know, to change your life. Here I am. A business owner, homeowner, strong independent woman today,” says Scioneaux.

She stuck her mugshot on Fant’s Barber Shop‘s wall to empower herself and invite conversation.

Mugshot of Brandie ‘her former self’



She obtained her hair license from Guy’s Academy Hair Skin & Nails and asked them if anyone was hiring, which put Fant’s Barber Shop on her radar. Mr. Fant took a chance on Scioneaux, treated her like a daughter, and taught her everything he knew.

“I used to be very sickly, codependent, and I always chose men or drugs over my children.”

Scioneaux fought hard to win back the trust of her children. Her eldest son partnered with Brandie as the associate barber; her youngest son is fifteen, living with her, and a sophomore in high school.

Her primary motivator: Never returning to jail.

“I was incarcerated due to the consequences of my past – drug use, I used to like to steal. Like I said, I was a liar and a thief, and I’d write cheques that weren’t mine.”

Scioneaux went to Caddo Corrections Center to Bossier Max to Bossier City Jail in seven months. She did her time and said, ‘That was enough.’

“I was living in the Oxford House, so I was walking to work because I had to pay my way,” Scioneaux said.

Oxford House, a sober living facility, gave her the tools to take control of her life; made her get a job and a sponsor.

As a recovering drug addict, she found treatment with a 12-step fellowship and now mentors others.

“It’s even more empowering when I see a light shine in their eyes – hope. It gives them hope.”

She says she is grateful to continue Fan’t Barber’s Shops legacy.

Now wholly remade with an extensive list of clientele, and works in the same chair as the former owner Mr. Fant – who lost his life to cancer four years ago.

“He’s seen something in me, obviously. He just – he treated me as a daughter. He loved me as one.”

She welcomes anyone to reach out to her if they need help to turn their life around, saying, “There is a way out, and you’re not alone.”