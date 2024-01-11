SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport resident Tisha Hall is the picture of resilience.

Hall, who was born in California, traveled to Washington, D.C., with her mother when she was a child and wound up abandoned at a bus station in the nation’s capital. She eventually moved to Louisiana to live with other family members.

Now, the author is transforming turmoil into triumph by telling the real stories from her traumatic childhood and how she overcame them as an adult in a book entitled “What Goes On In This House, Stays In This House!: Breaking generational curses.”

In the book, she covers a wide range of issues, from domestic violence to sexual abuse, abandonment, and more.

“Ever since I was a child, I knew I had to write the book,” shared Hall. “God told me. He guided me along my journey.”

The book can be purchased on Amazon.