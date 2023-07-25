SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced Raise the Roof II, a revitalization program that replaces dilapidated roofs for elderly and disabled homeowners.

The program is used primarily to address an emergency roof repair as a single trade item.

The program requires that the house must be basically structurally sound and in compliance with minimum property standards.

Pre-established HUD regulations and area median income guidelines will be used to determine who is eligible for the program.

For more information or to apply for the Raise the Roof II program, visit their website.