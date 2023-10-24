SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many animal shelters across the nation participate in taking black cats off the market in the month of October.

The Shreveport-Bossier animal rescue told us why they follow these practices.

Lead volunteer for the community volunteer shelter, Anna Smith, said black cats are usually bought impulsively during October and many are returned the month after.

Smith said cats can take a while to adjust to a new home and they want to make the process smooth for their pets.

“Our goal is not to adopt out as many cats as possible,” said Smith. “Our goal is to make that bet forever hence make sure that pairing between the adopter and the cat is a good strong solid one.”

In November black cats will be available for adoption again

All animals adopted by the Shreveport Bossier Animal Rescue must be returned back to them no matter the circumstance.