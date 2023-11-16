SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ALDI, a popular grocery store chain, is set to open its first Shreveport location with a grand opening at the end of November.

ALDI is welcoming customers to celebrate the store’s opening, located at 9503 Mansfield Road, on Thursday, November 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card as part of the Grand Opening weekend giveaways from November 30 through December 3.

ALDI offers fresh, organic produce delivered daily, a wide selection of cheese and wines, and access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

The chain is widely known for its exclusive brands, sustainability practices, and prioritizing their employees.