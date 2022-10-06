SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police believe accidentally shot himself at a south Shreveport apartment complex Wednesday afternoon could be facing charges, according to details released by SPD Thursday.

Officers were called to the Hillside Apartments on Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, in response to reports that a male victim had been shot and rushed to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say their investigation revealed that those details were not consistent with the actual events leading them to search an apartment in the complex. Detectives found the victim suffering from a bullet graze to the stomach and hiding in a closet.

SPD says detectives realized through the course of the investigation that the victim accidentally shot himself. Police removed a gun from the scene, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed for the false statements made to the police.