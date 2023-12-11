SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for the 2024 Independence Bowl, officials are informing attendees of prohibited items and notable changes for this year’s game.

Clear bag policy

Police say a clear bag policy will be strictly enforced at the stadium this year.

Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside the stadium; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)

An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited items

Police are urging attendees to review the list of the following prohibited items:

outside food or drinks

ice chests or coolers

video cameras

firearms

mace

knives or blades

pocket tools

Tasers or stun guns

umbrellas

laser pointers or laser lights

bags not meeting the policy criteria

telephoto lenses exceeding 6 inches in length

Smoking or vaping is also strictly prohibited inside the stadium.

Parking

Parking passes may be purchased online prior to game day for $12 and on game day for $15.

A variety of VIP lots will be available prior to game day for $27 apiece.

Handicap Parking and tailgating spots will be available by calling the State Fair office at (318) 635-1361.

Visit the Independence Bowl website for more information and a parking map of the stadium.