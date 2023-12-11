SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for the 2024 Independence Bowl, officials are informing attendees of prohibited items and notable changes for this year’s game.

Clear bag policy

Police say a clear bag policy will be strictly enforced at the stadium this year.

Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside the stadium; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)

An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited items

Police are urging attendees to review the list of the following prohibited items:

  • outside food or drinks
  • ice chests or coolers
  • video cameras
  • firearms
  • mace
  • knives or blades
  • pocket tools
  • Tasers or stun guns
  • umbrellas
  • laser pointers or laser lights
  • bags not meeting the policy criteria
  • telephoto lenses exceeding 6 inches in length

Smoking or vaping is also strictly prohibited inside the stadium.

Parking

Parking passes may be purchased online prior to game day for $12 and on game day for $15.

A variety of VIP lots will be available prior to game day for $27 apiece.

Handicap Parking and tailgating spots will be available by calling the State Fair office at (318) 635-1361.

Visit the Independence Bowl website for more information and a parking map of the stadium.