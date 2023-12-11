SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for the 2024 Independence Bowl, officials are informing attendees of prohibited items and notable changes for this year’s game.
Clear bag policy
Police say a clear bag policy will be strictly enforced at the stadium this year.
Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside the stadium; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)
An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited items
Police are urging attendees to review the list of the following prohibited items:
- outside food or drinks
- ice chests or coolers
- video cameras
- firearms
- mace
- knives or blades
- pocket tools
- Tasers or stun guns
- umbrellas
- laser pointers or laser lights
- bags not meeting the policy criteria
- telephoto lenses exceeding 6 inches in length
Smoking or vaping is also strictly prohibited inside the stadium.
Parking
Parking passes may be purchased online prior to game day for $12 and on game day for $15.
A variety of VIP lots will be available prior to game day for $27 apiece.
Handicap Parking and tailgating spots will be available by calling the State Fair office at (318) 635-1361.
Visit the Independence Bowl website for more information and a parking map of the stadium.