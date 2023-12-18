SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Kennedy Kaye “KK” Dalvin was born with a rare disease of achondroplasia that affects just 1 in 25,000.

The genetic mutation is the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism.

The complications vary for people with achondroplasia, some individuals can experience minor complications and require little medical intervention says KK’s mother and nurse, Jennifer Dalvin.

She details that KK had to have five surgeries to help with her hearing, which resulted in her hearing ability, x-rays to monitor the curvature of her spine, and needing to wear a mask when sleeping.

“She did have an overlapping skull bone when she was born. So, we did have to go to a craniofacial surgeon and follow up with them. Luckily, he said because of her achondroplasia, it actually benefited her because of the way her head grew, so we didn’t have to have surgery,” says Jennifer.

In 2021, Jennifer first heard of an FDA-approved medicine called Vosoritide, a human growth hormone.

After discussing it with the company and then with KK, she agreed to take the medicine.

“She couldn’t put her hands above her head, and one day she said, ‘Mom, my head’s not touching the ground!’ When she was flipping, so it was, uh, little accomplishments like that.

“You know, reaching the car door and stuff was amazing because those are the things she couldn’t do because her arms are shorter. So, she’s definitely grown from the medicine,” describes Jennifer.

Her father, Joel, created extenders on each door handle and light switches, modified the garage door handle, and placed stools around the house for KK to move independently.

“We got a pool, and I put some PVC pipes together and basically made a stand. I used a trampoline net for her to stand on, and when we’re out playing volleyball, she can stand out in the middle of the pool,” describes Joel.

Jennifer says most average-height able-bodied individuals do not realize challenges short-statured people deal with daily.

“Her school has been really good. They actually ordered [ergonomic] chairs that are better for her back. Her backpack was kind of heavy because she was having to lug around a laptop. They gave her an elevator key, so she gives people elevator rides,” says Joel.

KK’s school allows her to sit at the front in every classroom due to the complications from her ear surgeries as well as stools in the bathrooms.

“When she comes into my room, I get to tell her to turn off my light switch now because she can reach it,” KK’s older sister, Taylor, illustrates, “it’s just awesome to see how happy it makes her. It’s really just the little things, and it really just awesome to see her- not only her grow physically, but her confidence grow.”

The Dalvin family enjoys advocating for people with achondroplasia and giving them more perspective to treat others with more compassion.

KK says she dislikes being called ‘little’ and ‘midget.’

“We don’t use the M-word. The M-word is a midget. And that’s very offensive, and a lot of people don’t even know that,” says Taylor.

The Dalvin family are members of Little People of America, the largest national nonprofit organization that empowers and provides resources to people of short stature and their families and is working hard to eradicate the M-word.

According to LPA, the word midget is considered a derogatory slur towards people of short stature.

Taylor encourages individuals to use ‘average height people‘ instead of ‘normal height people‘ “because Kennedy is just as normal as anyone else.”

The Dalvin family says KK is very popular and does not shy from it.

Taylor says they attended the same school, “I went there through kindergarten to twelfth grade, and when I was a senior year, she was in second grade. I would walk her to school because our schools are right across from each other, and when I would walk her to school. People would be like, ‘Hey, KK’s sister.’ I wasn’t Taylor, I was KK’s sister.”

KK has several hobbies, including cheerleading, and enjoys flying the most.

Jennifer explains KK was a little intimidated at first because the other children are bigger than her but now she’s the goalkeeper and is not afraid to fight for the ball.

“My dream is to become a famous soccer player, and my favorite soccer player is Cristiano Ronaldo,” says KK.

During the interview, KK seemed a little shy until she went behind the wheel of her golf cart her father modified for her.

“I feel brave and happy because I’m doing what I love to do,” says KK.