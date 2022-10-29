SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon.

“We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.

Community members gathered to taste the offerings at the 2022 Heroes BBQ Cookoff hosted by the North Shreveport Business Association.

“Good food. Good friends. It’s a like a family reunion,” Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

The event was held on National First Responders Day. A day set aside to show appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices of men and women who are often called to the worst human tragedies.

“We just appreciate everything our law enforcement and first responders do,” Debbie Martin, North Shreveport Business Association Treasurer, said.

The event raises money for the city’s police and fire departments.

“We need our first responders. I love our city, and I think we all do. We just do not appreciate them probably as much as we should,” Louisiana State Representative Tammy Phelps said.

Attendees purchase tickets and select their favorites from various smoked and saucy selections.

“So far this place is the best to me,” Louis Wright, taste tester.

“The food is great. I came out last year, and I enjoyed myself, and this the place right here, Not Enough Chicken, has my vote so far,” Betsy Vallet, taste tester.

First responders are divided into teams for their bosses to judge their culinary creations in a blind taste test.

“It’s a good time. A good cause, and we really enjoy it,” Sheriff Steve Prator, Caddo Parish, said.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith called judging his officers cooking skills an honor.

“It’s been a wonderful morning. I mean, I woke up this morning and came here and was introduced to so much bbq, chicken, and ribs, and it was certainly an honor to do this,” Smith said.

“Ate now I’m just feeling stuffed,” said Chief Clarence Reese, Shreveport Fire Chief.

The friendly competition is a celebration of food, friendship, and support for local heroes. It is also a fun break from everyone’s professional responsibility.

“I’d rather do this judging than any other judging,” said Judge Marcotte, Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The grand champion was Grill Gruntz, and the people’s choice award went to Smoke It Like It’s Hot.

“People have said over the years that this is a thankless profession. I beg to differ. If you look around and see all the support. Everywhere I go around the city, there is someone who stops to thank me for being a part of this profession,” Anton White, Deputy Chief of Shreveport Police said.