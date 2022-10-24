SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and The Shreve Memorial Library System unveiled a new way to bridge the digital divide in the city.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and representatives from the Shreve Memorial Library System met at the Hollywood/ Union Branch to showcase the new “Universal Digital Access” service.

This new service is free and provides Wi-Fi through the libraries using the city’s network. To take advantage of this service, Shreveport residents must have a registered library card to check out the free wireless hot spots that will be installed in their homes.

The digital kits will only be available at the Hollywood/ Union Branch, Atkins Branch, and Cedar Grove Line Avenue Brach. The kits are first come first served and can be checked out for up to six months at a time.

“This is not 5G. But this is 4G LTE. Which is more than adequate for all the wonderful services of the city and the library provide on a daily basis, “said Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle.

According to Mayor Perkins and Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle, the digital kit will offer opportunities for employment for residents looking for remote work and offer a resource for students looking to study at home.

This service will start on November 1.