SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The library offers a place that brings people together from different backgrounds while supporting Language Arts and History.

“It’s a place where everyone is welcomed, and we want every member of our community to feel reflected in our programming and our collection. Our Hispanic population is a part of our community,” said Samantha Bonnette, Shreve Memorial Library spokesperson.

Each library system is offering something fun and educational to do. From story time and movie events to art projects and events for families, challenging readers to try Spanish literature and even cooking classes to create traditional recipes.

“We have so many fun things planned. We have everything from arts and crafts programs to family fun days. We have adult game days. We’ll be doing movie screenings and book discussions and special Hispanic Heritage Month storytime programs. So there’s really something for all ages to come out and help us celebrate”

She said it is a time to honor the culture, celebrate its diversity, and educate the community about Hispanic authors.

“It’s great for us to take that time to recognize them and celebrate the wonderful things about Hispanic culture and recognizes how diverse a culture it is.”

The Hispanic Heritage series runs through October 15. Visit their website to learn more about upcoming events.