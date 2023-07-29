SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Movers and shakers of Shreveport’s past played a role in the city’s future and are revealed as the prominent figures who shaped the city’s early years.

They are the names that makeup Shreveport’s history compiled together through the research of Genealogy Library Specialist Joe Slattery with the Shreve Memorial Library.

“The Looney family of Shreveport has been around awhile,” Slattery said. “We also have a family history of the Thigpens in our genealogy department.”

Using obituaries, grave sites, old directories, census records, and more, Slattery put together a composite of the prominent attorneys, judges, and politicians of Shreveport from the pre-Civil War era through the early 1900s’.

“Frank Alexander Blanchard was both a U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative and Governor of Louisiana and also on the Louisiana Supreme Court,” Slattery said.

Many of the names became street names around the city. Especially recognizable in the Highland neighborhood, where many attorneys opened their firms.

“He settled in the place still called Barret Place on Fairfield,” Slattery said.

These figures influenced local law and opened public schools.

“Several of them were real interested in education. At least three of them were superintendents of the schools,” Slattery said.

Attorneys also saw the money-making potential of the future economy.

“Besides practicing laws, some of these attorneys became associated with the oil and gas business and tried to get it prospering in this area,” he said.

Slattery said his research was sparked by finding an old negative photo in his family’s home. “This is my great-grandfather John Bernand Slattery born in 1844. This is his son John Francis Slattery who was born in 1877.”

He is the descendant of the Slattery’s who practiced law, with John Bernand becoming a district attorney. He said researching their careers led to learning new knowledge about the early days of the city. He said it is more than 50 men, so he researched the first women attorneys too. Finding Carrie Keller, who passed the bar exam in 1920 in Shreveport.

“When she went to take the bar exam, she had one of the highest scores ever.”

Along with the city’s first black attorney. Long thought to be Jesse Nealand Stone of 1950, but Slattery found Charles Roberson passed the bar in 1912.

“Charles Roberson wanted to take the bar exam, but some white attorneys tried to stop him until Judge Thomas Fletcher Bell stepped in.”

He said Judge Fletcher planted the acorns that grew into the trees outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse. Those trees have a storied history, much like the entirety of Shreveport. So he uses old photos to portray what was and what will be for the growing area.

Slattery will host his next series on the prominent businessman of Shreveport’s history on August 28 at the Broadmoor branch. It’s free and open to the public to attend.