Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced an arrest in a 2016 shooting.

Police arrested 39-year-old Anthony Bates for attempted second-degree murder related to a shooting on September 5, 2016, in the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue.

SPD officers responded to a shooting where a gold vehicle had been shot multiple times. Two people inside that vehicle told investigators that a man got out of a Chevy Tahoe and fired 20 to 40 rounds at them from a semi-automatic rifle. Neither of the vehicle’s occupants was injured by gunfire.

Investigators identified Bates as a suspect in the shooting.

Bates evaded arrest until SPD captured him Friday morning in the 1800 block of Patzman Street where law enforcement found him hiding under a bed in the house.

Police also arrested 38-year-old Michelle Jackson for harboring a fugitive.