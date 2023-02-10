SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends, family, and members of the Shreveport activist community gathered to speak publicly about their desire for justice, accountability, and transparency as state police investigate the events that led to the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley by a Shreveport police officer.

James Small, a lifelong resident of Shreveport and close family friend of Alonzo Bagley, said he is heartbroken that a man he describes as a brother met such a tragic end.

“I love Alonzo badly. He’s been in my life forever. All my life, good family. I’m just like a brother to him.” Small said with emotion.

“I’m grieving. I’m grieving hard; I haven’t cried yet,” Small said while fighting tears.

As Small spoke about his love for Bagley, he also made a point about the need to end qualified immunity for law enforcement. Small described the difference in action between the average citizen shooting another citizen versus the process of officer-involved shootings.

“They didn’t find no weapon. The police officer hadn’t been arrested, but if I shot you, they’ll take me to jail. So the law is not above the law,” Small said. “He’s supposed to serve and protect us, but he has not protected us. Now I have a funeral to go to.”

Small ended by saying that although he is heartbroken, he still loves. He loved the police officers, saying they do a good job. But doing a good job for Small means transparency in the search for justice for his beloved friend.



