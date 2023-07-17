SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the weekend, former City Councilman John Nickelson announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Caddo Parish.

Nickelson shared his excitement to join the race for Caddo Parish Sheriff on Facebook and thanked Sheriff Prator for his endorsement.

“I am honored and excited to announce my candidacy for Sheriff of Caddo Parish. Sheriff Steve Prator asked me to enter the race, and after prayerful consideration, Emily and I have discerned that running is the right decision,” said Nickelson.

“No elected official has done more for our community over the past quarter century than Sheriff Prator, and I am humbled by his endorsement,”

Henry Whitehorn also announced his candidacy for Caddo Parish Sheriff earlier this month. Whitehorn said his candidacy will focus on “working together to prevent crime.”

Whitehorn has 40-plus years of experience in law enforcement. He served 10 years as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana. He previously held positions as Chief of the Shreveport Police Department from August 2007 to July 2010, the Deputy Secretary for Public Safety Services and the Louisiana State Police Superintendent.

