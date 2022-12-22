SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold.

The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier will set up an emergency weather shelter. Doors will open at 3 p.m. The emergency shelter will operate from Thursday through Saturday.

They are asking for donations of blankets and individually wrapped snacks, and 20 pillows so those seeking shelter can rest comfortably. Donations should be brought to 200 East Stoner Ave.

Hope Connections is collecting blankets, sleeping bags, warm coats, gloves, and other warm items to help those in need bundle up. Hope will also provide overflow cots, so they are asking for individually wrapped snacks.

Holy Mission Church will provide emergency overnight shelter and a daytime warming station at 1054 Texas St.

Hot meals will be provided to those in the shelter on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday. Space is limited, and Holy Mission Church asks those needing shelter to arrive early.