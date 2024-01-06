CENTER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Center said that a damaged natural gas pipeline near Center and Shelbyville has caused an outage affecting more than 1,500 people on Saturday.

“Safety is our number one priority as we work to restore natural gas service,” said John Seale, a district director at CenterPoint Energy. “As part of our safety procedures, we are currently in the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Once the pipeline company finalizes necessary repairs, our crews will need to manually turn each meter back on.”

The outage is on a gas line that serves CenterPoint Energy customers, and officials said CenterPoint Energy does not own the gas line.

The company said that the restoration process could take several days and that they’ve had to bring in additional resources from nearby areas to help restore the gas line.

Customers affected are being asked to leave their gas meters and values alone. CenterPoint Energy said no customer action is required at this time.