SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded late Tuesday morning to a fire at a home in the 400 block of E. 75th Street.

According to SFD Fire Chief Clarence Reese, the homeowner called and reported their home being on fire around 11:12 a.m.

Fire units responded within three minutes and took care of the fire within 13 minutes.

Two occupants were rescued from the house and were brought to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Fire investigators are currently on scene investigating the cause of the fire.